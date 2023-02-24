Writer shares kebab recipe from Warren Hastings’ private diary during his stay in Lucknow

Writer Ira Mukhoty has shared an old note which is apparently from the first governor general of Bengal, Warren Hastings’ private diary. Interestingly, the Britisher penned down the recipe of kebab during his stay at Lucknow in 1784.

The handwritten note lists the ingredients for kebab such as “keema or minced meat”, salt, chilly, garlic, yolks of egg and many more. Hastings also carefully noted how to make the dish. The note read, “mix well in 5 or 6 glasses of water boil in a saucepan till dry- grind it well on a stone…form it into cakes and fry them in butter, taking care if they do not stick to the pan…”

Warren Hasting’s kebab recipe Even as charges for corruption were about to be framed against him, Hastings was enjoying Nawab Asaf’s company at Lucknow in July 1784, learning how to make kebabs British library, Hastings’ private diary pic.twitter.com/fqCtch2x1L — Ira Mukhoty (@mukhoty) February 23, 2023

”Warren Hastings kebab recipe Even as charges for corruption were about to be framed against him, Hastings was enjoying Nawab Asaf’s company at Lucknow in July 1784, learning how to make kebabs British library, Hastings’ private diary,” Mukhoty wrote while sharing the photograph of the recipe.

Internet users were intrigued by the old note. A user asked what “do” meant and Mukhoty replied it is “short for ditto”. A user commented, “After his return to England Hastings missed curry, & needed the spices. He set about growing his own from seed sent from England. My 4 x gt uncle Edward Baber had been WH Secretary in India, & also retired to England. They swapped seeds & progress reports on their greenhouses.” Another user wrote, “Exquisite document. Does it say ‘kebaub khetaai’?”

Asaf-ud-Daula was the fourth nawab wazir of Awadh. During his rule, the court of Lucknow rose to prominence. The capital was shifted from Faizabad to Lucknow in 1755.

Hastings had a crucial role in strengthening British rule in the country. He was scrutinised for his conduct while in office and impeachment proceedings were initiated against him in 1786 in Britain. Britishers probed his alleged mismanagement, mistreatment of natives and personal corruption in India. However, in 1795, he was acquitted by the House of Lords and impeachment failed.