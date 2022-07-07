Worried about salary negotiations? This techie’s idea has won the internet

When it comes to salary negotiations, some may be hesitant and may not reap the best pay. A techie has come up with a novel idea on Linkedin, intriguing netizens.

No one can replace a mother in defending her child, and the techie has suggested bringing mothers to the salary negotiation table. Agreeing with the techie, some users touted mothers as “the best bargainers” too.

Under the hashtag of “underrated skill in tech”, Nitesh Yadav posted the question on the professional networking site, “Can I bring my mother on salary negotiation call?”. He wrote that she could definitely make a better deal. He shared a screenshot of his tweet of the same.

While some Linkedin users did not like his idea, many others were quite amused. “Mom is definitely the best bargainer in every situation,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “hahahaha, HR will faint if my mother starts to negotiate.”

Emphasising on his mother’s skill to negotiate, a user jokingly said, “My mother can make feel the company that they are not best in town and they should pay you best salary as he is the only one who can save them.”

Some users also came up with instances where mothers proved to be the “best bargainers”. “Shopkeeper – Matress will cost you 8k ma’am. Mom- 1000 mein dega? Final amount paid for matress 3k 😆. I was there the whole time to witness god level negotiation,” the user wrote.