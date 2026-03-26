‘Order to terminate…’: Indian Railways slaps Rs 60 lakh fine after viral video shows worms in Vande Bharat meal

The Ministry of Railways has taken action against IRCTC and a catering vendor after a video capturing worms in food served on a Vande Bharat Express was widely circulated on social media. The ministry imposed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh penalties on IRCTC and the service provider, respectively.

In the viral video, a passenger is seen confronting the staff after spotting live worms in his meal. The attendant initially dismisses the complaint, claiming the visible particles were saffron.

Responding to the incident, the ministry stated that the issue occurred on train number 21896 (Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on March 15. “The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger… has been taken seriously,” the statement said.