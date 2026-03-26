‘Order to terminate…’: Indian Railways slaps Rs 60 lakh fine after viral video shows worms in Vande Bharat meal

The Ministry of Railways has taken action against IRCTC and a catering vendor after a video capturing worms in food served on a Vande Bharat Express was widely circulated on social media. The ministry imposed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh penalties on IRCTC and the service provider, respectively.
In the viral video, a passenger is seen confronting the staff after spotting live worms in his meal. The attendant initially dismisses the complaint, claiming the visible particles were saffron.
Responding to the incident, the ministry stated that the issue occurred on train number 21896 (Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on March 15. “The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger… has been taken seriously,” the statement said.
It further highlighted the penalties imposed. “Action taken – IRCTC has been penalised Rs 10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with Rs 50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contract. Passenger safety and quality remain our top priority.”
See the post here:
The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously. Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and…
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 25, 2026
The video was originally uploaded by the YouTube channel Travel Skippers. Holding up a cup of curd, the passenger asks, “Can you see something in there?” The attendant initially denies any issue, insisting the specks were “kesar” (saffron), which led to reactions from fellow passengers.
The situation escalated when the passenger displayed his entire meal tray, showing that the worms had spread beyond the curd. He raised concerns about the potential health risks if such contaminated food were consumed.
The attendant then clarified that the curd had been supplied in pre-packaged form. Upon inspection, it was found that the product had already expired. The video concludes with the passenger demanding that the incident be officially recorded in the complaint register.
The incident sparked outrage on social media, with a user commenting, “I have genuinely stopped taking food from the railway station and trains for the last 6-7 years. Never had anything, except water bottle.” Another user wrote, “I have faced this same issue in Tejas as well.”
“This vande bharat is so disgusting i have travelled recently from Patna to gaya the conditions of liquid handwash was too very watery. Contains like 90% water and 10% handwash. Complains to railmadad and got it resolved when i deboard at gaya. Fine was also imposed,” a third user reacted.