scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Must Read

‘Whose songs are fading day by day’: IFS officer shares photo of plaque dedicated to sparrow

Netizens loved the gesture and the tweet triggered a discussion on the decline in the sparrow population.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 5:02:01 pm
World Sparrow Day, sparrow, sparrow day, sparrow conservation, indian expressIndian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a photograph of a plaque dedicated to a sparrow that died in March 1974 in a police firing in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Waking up to the melodious chirping of sparrows has turned out to be a memory for many. Sparrows, a common sight until recently, have declined in numbers because of the depletion of their natural flora.

On World Sparrow Day, observed every year on March 20 to raise awareness about the bird, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a photograph of a plaque dedicated to a sparrow that died in March 1974 in a police firing in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“Today is #WorldSparrowDay. Whose songs are fading day by day. But here is a unique thing to share today. Only plaque in world dedicated to #sparrow is in Ahmedabad. Dedicated to a sparrow that died in March of 1974 in police firing. People are beautiful !!” Kaswan said in his tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The plaque honouring the bird reads, “During the 1974 Roti Ramkhan (Navnirman Movement) in Gujarat, on 02-03-1974,5:25 pm, an innocent sparrow was killed here in reckless police firing.”

Netizens loved the gesture and the tweet triggered a discussion on the decline in the sparrow population. “Sparrows were as common as pigeons in Ahmedabad. They are gone now, don’t know what happened. We even had so many vultures around the riverside. We used to live near the river and I used to get annoyed by vultures at the terrace because they were scary and I couldn’t play near them,” commented a user.

See other posts on World Sparrow Day:

World Sparrow Day is an initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and other national and international organisations. Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist who established The Nature Forever Society, is often praised for his effort in saving sparrows. It is intended not only to conserve house sparrows but also to trigger discussions around the bird.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement