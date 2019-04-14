Chennai Central falls short by a character to claim world’s longest railway station name title

The Chennai Central railway station, officially known as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, lost the distinction of having the world’s longest railway station name by an alphabet, according to The Hindu.

Advertising

The record for the longest railway station name, which is 58 letters long, is held by ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’ in Wales.

However, the erstwhile Chennai Central railway station — renamed after the legendary actor-turned-politician Dr. M.G. Ramachandran on April 5, 2019 — is still the longest railway station name in India.

The other railway stations in India with long names are Karnataka’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra.

Advertising

The Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta station is located on the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border on the Renigunta-Arakkonam section of Southern Railway. While the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City station was renamed in 2015 in honour of a princely State soldier who fought against the British.

The Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai also called as VT station, was renamed in 2017 when the word Maharaj was added to it.