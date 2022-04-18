scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read

#WorldHeritageDay: This Twitter thread prompts people to guess cities through clues

The thread was started by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on World Heritage Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2022 3:43:30 pm
World Heritage Day 2022, World heritage day, Indian Heritage, viral tweet india heritage, Indian ExpressThe theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is 'Heritage and Climate'.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, an unlikely Twitter thread became an opportunity for people to celebrate their city’s heritage. The thread was first started by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

Kaswan tweeted, “Today is #WorldHeritageDay. Tell me about your city without naming it. Let’s see if we can identify it by the heritage it holds.”

ALSO READ |‘Long overdue’: Indians celebrate as Dholavira gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

Soon people flooded the tweet with clues about their cities, while others tried to come up with the right guess. Actor Diya Mirza also replied to Kaswan’s tweet and wrote, “Qutub Shahi Tombs, Golconda Fort, Charminar” while referring to her native city of Hyderabad.

In India, there are 40 Unesco recognised world heritage sites. Of these 40 sites, 32 places such as Hampi monuments, Ajanta Caves, and Fatehpur Sikri are recognised for their cultural importance, while places like Kaziranga, Manas and Nanda Devi National Parks are known for their natural heritage.

The most recent additions to India’s world heritage sites are Jaipur city, which was given the world heritage title in 2019. Last year, the Harappan site of Dholavira in Gujarat was added to the list as well.

World Heritage Day is celebrated globally on April 18 to raise awareness about the preservation of unique historical and natural locations around the world. It is also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. World Heritage Day was first recognised by Unesco in November 1983.

Every year the day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for 2022 is ‘Heritage and Climate’ which sheds light on how climate change is endangering heritage conservation and how sustainable tourism is the way to go.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 18: Latest News

Advertisement