CM Vijayan hails flood-hit Kerala’s resilience, invites travellers to explore state

After surviving two major floods, Kerala is slowly but surely getting back on its feet. Along with the destruction to life and property, Kerala’s tourism sector also took a major blow due to the deluge. But recently, as part of the world tourism day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a video on Twitter, announcing that the state is right back on its feet, ready to open its gates for guests.
The three-minute video released in commemoration with World Tourism Day was a combination of everyday nuances of the state and was shared with the caption “Kerala remains as beautiful as ever”. Watch the video here:
Hello, World! Kerala has survived another floods, for a 2nd year in a row. It is almost as if when the going gets tough, Kerala gets going. Kerala remains as beautiful as ever. It is human to survive. Kerala is #HumanByNature. Come visit us.#WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/4EWeVLpPgn
— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 27, 2019
The video was quick to go viral with many people around the world appreciating the quick revival of the state from the devastating deluge. Take a look at the reactions here:
Kerala is indoubtedly god’s own country but with devil’s own rulers..
— 🇮🇳 Venkatesh Krishnamoorthi (@dravidasishu) September 27, 2019
Kerala is the most beautiful place in India. I love clicking it’s beauty pic.twitter.com/60ScLJxNRw
— Ashutosh Tewari (@AshutoshTewar16) September 27, 2019
more power to you CM #VisitKerala #humanByNature #GodsOwncoutry
— Sunil Menon (@sunilolk) September 27, 2019
#VisitKerala the snake boats are awaiting you pic.twitter.com/Dg0eBQ1VUH
— Tj (@AbrahamToji) September 27, 2019
Spellbinding!
Nothing more to say.
I would really love to visit Kerala.
I have pinned this place in my bucket list.
I would love to spend some time in mother natures life amidst wildlife.
— Anu Tomar (@iam_anu12) September 27, 2019
Excellent work…
We will recover all, Remains beautiful…
Thankyou for the awesome video..😀
— Greeshma MA (@MaGreeshma) September 27, 2019
May God bless you all more power to grow more in good…👍💓🙏
— Sarabjit Singh Saini(AAP) ORGAN DONOR (@sarabjitsingh61) September 27, 2019
Celebrated every year on September 27, this year’s was “Tourism and jobs: a better future for all”. Chief Ministers of various other states also posted videos, inviting people from all over the world to experience the rich culture and heritage of their state.