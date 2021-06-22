WTC final: Netizens have field day with memes as rain disrupts Day 4

As day 4 was abandoned without a ball being bowled, netizens had a field day on Twitter, venting their frustration by sharing memes and jokes.

Hopes of a result in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were dashed after play got suspended on Day 4 due to rain. This was the second time in the final that the day’s play got washed out.

New Zealand would be particularly disappointed as they are in a good position having lost just two wickets for 101 runs on Day 3. India was bowled out for 217 in the first innings.

While fans continued to debate on whether the decision to hold the final in England was a blunder considering its unpredictable weather, some hilariously suggested cancelling the match altogether and declaring rain as the winner.

Netizens had a field day on Twitter, venting their frustration by sharing memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best reactions as rain once again disrupted the match:

Ekta Kapoor serial jaisi haalat ho gayi — The Secular Buffalo (@SecularBuffalo) June 21, 2021

Looks like we need a spare week to complete this match! — Rags Raghavendra (@RagsLondon) June 21, 2021

The audacity to say “see you again, tomorrow.” — diya♡ (@arziyaaaan) June 21, 2021

Kal bhi same ho jaye pic.twitter.com/qI7Fka869y — 🚩🕉 🇱🇮🇧🇷🇦🇳 🕉 🚩 (@ImLibran14_) June 21, 2021

Weather updates chk kar kar ke thak gaye hoge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UfTBEW38uq — Cricket Lover (@Sandy14999) June 21, 2021

Isse acha rajasthan mai karwa lete — Mask (@lolwa_op) June 21, 2021

Well done ICC,good job

Continue organising ICC event in UK

👌👌👌👋👋👋👋 — Ukkasha kalanchwi (@UKalanchwi) June 21, 2021

Day five and the rain should hold off. Hoping the cloud doesn’t hamper the light. Here’s hoping we get a full day of cricket! 😍 #WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/z7CsUNag79 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 22, 2021