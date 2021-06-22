scorecardresearch
WTC final: Netizens have field day with memes as rain disrupts Day 4

While fans continued to debate on whether the decision to hold the final in England was a blunder considering its unpredictable weather, some hilariously suggested cancelling the match altogether and declaring rain as the winner.

As day 4 was abandoned without a ball being bowled, netizens had a field day on Twitter, venting their frustration by sharing memes and jokes.

Hopes of a result in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were dashed after play got suspended on Day 4 due to rain. This was the second time in the final that the day’s play got washed out.

New Zealand would be particularly disappointed as they are in a good position having lost just two wickets for 101 runs on Day 3. India was bowled out for 217 in the first innings.

Netizens had a field day on Twitter, venting their frustration by sharing memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best reactions as rain once again disrupted the match:

