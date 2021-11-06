Photo of Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, Hardik intensely looking at piece of paper sparks meme fest

When it comes to cricket, nothing beats the anticipation and excitement of an India versus Pakistan match. However, at the ICC T20 World Cup, desi fans were hooked to India’s game against Scotland on Friday as it was a must-win contest for the Men in Blue to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semifinals. As fans also kept making calculations on India’s net run rate, one random moment caught on camera showing India’s coaches and mentor with a piece of paper has triggered a hilarious meme fest online.

After a disappointing start to the tournament in UAE, India not only had to register a victory in their fourth game of the tournament but also win big against Scotland to improve their net run rate. After chasing down the total in 6.3 overs, India’s net run rate of +1.619 is now the best in Group 2.

Although fans were confident about the Indian team chasing down 86 runs with ease, cricket buffs could not stop scratching their heads calculating if the team can leapfrog others in terms of the net run rate. During the game, the camera captured an intense moment when Hardik Pandya, head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour and mentor MS Dhoni were seen engrossed studying the contents of a piece of paper as they looked to be mulling on their next strategy.

The intense moment sparked a meme fest on Twitter, with netizens eager to give hilarious spins to the situation.

