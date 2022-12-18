Watch: World jump rope champion stuns netizens with her skills

Jumping rope might seem like a task that every five-year-old can do for fun. Then there are athletes like Toni Boggs who take the art of jump roping to the next level by adding complex routines to it.

Toni Boggs is one of the most successful jump rope athletes in the world. Her physics-defying routines involve gymnastics and elements of contortion. According to Bogg’s website, she started jump roping at the age of five and was immediately smitten by it.

By the age of 29, Boggs had won the title of Grand World Jump Rope Champion 31 times against all age divisions. She has also been All-Around Grand World Jump Rope Champion five times. Her exceptional skills have put her on multiple shows like The Ellen Degeneres Show, WIRED Obsessed Series, GO BIG Show, and TBS Italia’s Got Talent.

Now, an undated video of Boggs’s jump rope routine is going viral after it was reposted by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) Saturday. Her video has over 3.1 million views.

Commenting on her performance, a Twitter user wrote, “I”d say jumping rope should be an Olympic event! That said, that poor girl will need knee replacement by 30.”

Another person said, “Intricate, high level skipping. Probably the most difficult move, many might miss, because it happens so fast. In the midst of a spin she releases one of the handles, then catches it again. Most impressive.”