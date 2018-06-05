Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
World Environment Day 2018: This sand artist from India made a huge sand turtle with plastic bottles to #BeatPlasticPollution

Sudarsan Pattnaik, popular for his works using sand, made a sand turtle, with installations of plastic bottles at Odisha's Puri beach to spread the message of #BeatPlasticPollution, which is the theme of this year's celebrations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 1:14:17 pm
The theme of his work is #BeatPlasticPollution, which is also the theme of this year's World Environment Day celebrations.

As people across the world have come together to spread the message of sustainable living and containng plastic pollution on WOrld Environment Day today (June 5), an Indian sand-artist’s work in going viral. Sudarsan Pattnaik, popular for his works using sand, made a sand turtle, with installations of plastic bottles at Odisha’s Puri beach to spread the message of #BeatPlasticPollution, which is the theme of this year’s celebrations. His installation has raked in praise and support on social media, especially Twitter. The magnanimous work of art is a scathing social commentary, no less, on our harmful consumption habits that result in disrupting the harmonious natural habitat around us.

This is Pattnaik’s installation.

Also, here is a video on its making.

Mesmerising, isn’t it?!

