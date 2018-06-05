World Environment Day 2018: This sand artist from India made a huge sand turtle with plastic bottles to #BeatPlasticPollution

The theme of his work is #BeatPlasticPollution, which is also the theme of this year’s World Environment Day celebrations. (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter) The theme of his work is #BeatPlasticPollution, which is also the theme of this year’s World Environment Day celebrations. (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter)

As people across the world have come together to spread the message of sustainable living and containng plastic pollution on WOrld Environment Day today (June 5), an Indian sand-artist’s work in going viral. Sudarsan Pattnaik, popular for his works using sand, made a sand turtle, with installations of plastic bottles at Odisha’s Puri beach to spread the message of #BeatPlasticPollution, which is the theme of this year’s celebrations. His installation has raked in praise and support on social media, especially Twitter. The magnanimous work of art is a scathing social commentary, no less, on our harmful consumption habits that result in disrupting the harmonious natural habitat around us.

This is Pattnaik’s installation.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay :My Sand Turtle with installation of plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha with message #BeatPlasticPollution⁠ ⁠

⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/aSwagzcwEU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2018

Also, here is a video on its making.

My Biggest Sand Turtle, 50ft long & 30ft wide with installation of plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha with message #BeatPlasticPollution⁠ ⁠ for #WorldEnvironmentDay⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/oaz07aYdrO — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2018

Mesmerising, isn’t it?!

