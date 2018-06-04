Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
World Environment Day 2018: Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Saina Nehwal lead the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign in India

World Environment Day 2018: The theme for the year 2018 is “Beat Plastic Pollution” and as India is hosting the awareness programme for this year, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hydari and others have joined in to say no to single-use plastic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2018 8:39:08 pm
World Environment Day 2018: Initiated by Dia Mirza, actors and sports personalities like Alia Bhatt and Saina Nehwal have joined the Beat Plastic Pollution campaign for a greener environment. (Source: Twitter)

As the world is gearing up to observe World Environment Day on June 5, celebrities around the globe are coming together to join their forces and spearhead some change, urging people to go green. With a moto of banning single-use plastic, joining hands with the United Nations, celebrities are showing how they’re making the switch from single-use plastic. But it doesn’t change much if only a few are doing it. Hence to let the campaign ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ thrive, they are also challenging three friends to do the same.

Indian celebs too joined the mission to swap their habits for a greener environment and leading the mission is Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador from India. Launching the campaign herself, she said yes to eco-friendly sanitary napkins instead of non-biodegradable ones. /she further challenged Raazi actor Alia Bhatt to take up the challenge forward.

Answering to Mirza’s request, Bhatt too joined in the campaign and swapped plastic bottles with stainless steel ones. Challenging fellow actors Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor, the Udta Punjab star, passed on the baton.

Arjun Kapoor too joined the campaign and challenged other actors like Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

Other actors like Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hydari too joined the campaign.

From the world of sports, 2018 Commonwealth Games old medallists Saina Nehwal and Manika Batra too joined the campaign.

This is significant as India will be hosting the World Environment Day this year, which is one of the most important days observed by the UN worldwide. The theme for the year 2018 is “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

With plastic making up ten per cent of the total waste generated, half of it used is disposable or single-use. This presents a major problem as it is non-renewable and its manufacture and destruction exposes individuals and environment to many toxins, including carcinogens.

