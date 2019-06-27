Viral video: India, Pakistan fans dance together to celebrate Pak win against New Zealand

After facing severe criticism for their poor performance in previous matches, Pakistan cricket team seem to have made a roaring come back in ICC World Cup with their flawless win against New Zealand. While Pakistani fans rejoiced at the victory, it was a video of an Indian and Pakistani celebrating together at Birmingham that is winning hearts online.
Moreover, the game between the two teams also brought back memories of the 1992 World Cup, where Pakistan, after failing to perform initially, went on to win the finals, starting their victory streak by defeating New Zealand.
The video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, features a man with the Pakistani flag wrapped around his neck dancing along with another person in Indian jersey. “Pakistan and India’s fan dancing together after Pakistan’s win in Birmingham,” tweeted a user @MazherArshad while sharing the video.
Once shared online, the post soon went viral with many complimenting the two men in the video. “It’s so unexpected yet amazing how this World Cup is bringing together the people of India and Pakistan!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.
