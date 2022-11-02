World Cup fever beginning to grip Kerala, Messi cut-out springs up in river

As FIFA World Cup fever grips football fans, a huge cut-out of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi installed in the middle of a river in Kerala has grabbed attention online. The 30-foot-tall cut-out stands tall amid Kurungattu Kadavu river at Pullavoor in Kozhikode and the video featuring die-hard fans carrying the giant cut-out through the village has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Twitter user Rizwan shows youngsters carrying the cut-out featuring Messi clad in a white and sky blue Argentina jersey, iconic number 10 on his chest, through the village road. The aerial view shows the cut-out in its entirety and displays the football spirit in the area.

Watch the video here:

In another tweet, Rizwan shared the photograph of the cut-out installed in the middle of the river over a greenish area. Internet users were intrigued by the football craze among youngsters in the region.

A user commented, “Imagine the scenes in Kerala when Messi finally gets his hands on the golden trophy!” Another user commented, “Awww take love all people’s who involved with this great work.” A third user commented, “Hi bro … I am planning to come kerala just experiencing the saga of worldcup gatherings related to argentina…. could u please tell me the area … I will be there.”

Onmanorama report said that the cut-out was installed by the Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor. “We wanted to mark the occasion with something special and who else other than Messi deserves it more,” Ashik Ahamed, a member of the fans association was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.

The FIFA World Cup will begin in Qatar on November 20 and during a recent conversation with a journalist, Messi said it would be his last World Cup.