Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to London; Triggers meme fest online

In an attempt to inspire the Indian cricket team and its former student to perform well at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, captain Virat Kohli’s school has come up with a unique idea — to transport a few fistfuls of soil from its grounds to London. Soil from the Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar was flown to London to bless Kohli and the team, World Cup broadcasters Star Sports said on Twitter.

“The soil from @imVkohli’s school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown. #BlessingsFromHomeGround,” the tweet read.

Once posted online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many left quite amused by it. While some wondered whether the news was serious, others were quick to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on it.

Star Sports, please change your name to Sanskaar Sports — Abhi (@AbhishekGureja) June 8, 2019

Saari mehnat mitti me mila di 😅 — Oye Mario (@OyeOyeMario) June 7, 2019

This is cringe × number of centuries Kohli scored — Dr.Rick Sanchez (@SavageRaptor7) June 7, 2019

‘Tujhko iss mitti ki kasam hai ‘taken too far…. to London lol

🤣😭😭😂 — The Notorious B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) June 7, 2019

Seriously!!! 😳 Come up with better ideas ,all these are annoying pic.twitter.com/1Jriw6aNlo — 🎼 (@InMyOwnBubble_) June 8, 2019

This school’s advertisement head is the best in the game! Lol — aakash deep sachdeva (@herecomezaakash) June 8, 2019

Seriously guys? 😂😂😂😂 — Anurag (@anuragss) June 7, 2019

Please also take the Delhi air with y’all while you’re at it. The pure air in England might be making him sick. — Nitish Parab (@nitish08) June 8, 2019