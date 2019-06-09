Toggle Menu
Soil from Virat Kohli’s school flown to London; Triggers meme fest online

"The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown. #BlessingsFromHomeGround," read the tweet.

Soil from the Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar was flown to London to bless Kohli and the team.

In an attempt to inspire the Indian cricket team and its former student to perform well at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, captain Virat Kohli’s school has come up with a unique idea — to transport a few fistfuls of soil from its grounds to London. Soil from the Vishal Bharti Public School in Uttam Nagar was flown to London to bless Kohli and the team, World Cup broadcasters Star Sports said on Twitter.

Once posted online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many left quite amused by it. While some wondered whether the news was serious, others were quick to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on it.

