World Cup 2019: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during India-Pak match, adorable video goes viral

While matches between India and Pakistan tend to trigger certain emotions and feelings in cricket fans of both the countries, the recent encounter between the two teams in the ongoing ICC World Cup turned out to be a bit more special for an Indian fan.

An Indian fan, wearing a jersey, took his girlfriend by surprise when he proposed to her in front of thousands seated in the stands. A video of the incident was posted by Anvita on Twitter along with a caption that read, “So this happened.”

The video shows her boyfriend going down on his knee and presenting her with a ring. If you are wondering what happened next, Anvita promptly accepted the proposal with a “Yes”. Once shared online, it did not take long for the 45-second clip to go viral, with many congratulating the couple.

Watch the video here:

While some thanked the Indian cricket team for not “ruining” the guy’s plan, others stated that this particular “match” was fixed. Here are some of the many reactions the viral clip garnered.

I like his confidence. He is confident that India is winning this match and he can focus on other less important things.😃😃 — Peeyush Narain 🇮🇳 (@narainpeeyush) June 21, 2019

Thanks to Indian Cricket team for not ruining that guy’s plans. — NSR (@Nandan_) June 21, 2019

Ye wala match fix tha 😍😂 — Notorious Banda (@matlabi_rokx) June 21, 2019

Dear Future girlfriends! Give the same reaction😜🙃 https://t.co/6hrfj5vuSQ — ShivaKumar Poojar🇮🇳ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ಪೂಜಾರ (@I_m_shivakumar) June 23, 2019