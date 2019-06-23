Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during India-Pak match, adorable video goes viral

An Indian fan, wearing a jersey, took his girlfriend by surprise when he proposed to her in front of thousands seated in the stands.

Taking to Twitter, a user Anvita posted a video shot during the match along with a caption that read, “So this happened.”

While matches between India and Pakistan tend to trigger certain emotions and feelings in cricket fans of both the countries, the recent encounter between the two teams in the ongoing ICC World Cup turned out to be a bit more special for an Indian fan.

The video shows her boyfriend going down on his knee and presenting her with a ring. If you are wondering what happened next, Anvita promptly accepted the proposal with a “Yes”. Once shared online, it did not take long for the 45-second clip to go viral, with many congratulating the couple.

While some thanked the Indian cricket team for not “ruining” the guy’s plan, others stated that this particular “match” was fixed. Here are some of the many reactions the viral clip garnered.

