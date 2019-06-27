Remember the ‘angry’ Pakistani fan meme guy? He now has shirts dedicated to him

If you have been following the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament, then the chances of you missing the viral ‘angry’ Pakistani fan are low. However, the London-based fan, who was identified as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, seems to have a fan base as well. The ICC World Cup’s official Twitter handle recently shared a video that shows Pakistani fans wearing T-shirts featuring the popular meme face of Akhtar during the match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes

“A group of Pakistan fans have come to today’s game wearing @msarimakhtar (A.K.A the ‘Meme Guy’) T-shirts,” tweeted Cricket World Cup along with the video, where an anchor can be seen interviewing the fans wearing the meme T-shirt.

A group of Pakistan fans have come to today’s game wearing @msarimakhtar (A.K.A the ‘Meme Guy’) T-shirts 😂 #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/WNpUelPh3l — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

Akhtar’s epic reaction had gone viral after the TV cameras spotted him looking angry and disappointed while watching the match between Pakistan and Australia at Taunton.

The London resident had later explained to an ICC commentator that he was unhappy by a dropped catch in the field, which is what prompted the reaction. His expressions soon prompted a series of the reaction online, with many coming up with hilarious memes and jokes for the same.

