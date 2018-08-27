Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

This Twitter thread calls out Indian bosses’ ‘no concept of work-life balance’

While it is difficult to maintain a work-life balance in this fast paced competitive world, things become even more difficult with a 'bad boss'. Bringing out the unrealistic expectations Indian companies and bosses have from employees, this Twitter thread has hit the nail on the head.

While it is often emphasised that there should be a healthy balance between professional and personal life, many employees struggle to maintain that balance owing to demands of the job. Dwelling on the same, a short Twitter thread by Sukhada, who claims to be a digital consultant, has gone viral on social media. “I absolutely despise how Indian companies and founders, with no concept of life-work balance, shame employees for taking leaves and having a life outside work,” she tweeted.

She further elaborated how Indian bosses have the tendency to disturb the employees even during leaves and vacations, without respecting their space and time. “Calls on weekends, guilting a person during and post leave, infinite power games. Shameful.”

I absolutely despise how Indian companies and founders, with no concept of life-work balance, shame employees for taking leaves and having a life outside work.

She also tweeted about the many ‘workaholic’ bosses who expect an employee to be exactly like them. “And of course, there are jerks who proudly claim that when they got married, they were at work THE VERY NEXT DAY. The day we stop having founders and bosses like this, we can perhaps *start* to talk about mental health at workplaces.”

Many people related with the post and even shared some of their ‘bad bosses’ experience. Here are some of the reactions:

The post received over one thousand retweets and two thousand likes at the time of writing.

Live Blog
