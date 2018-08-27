This Twitter thread calls out Indian bosses’ ‘no concept of work-life balance’

While it is difficult to maintain a work-life balance in this fast paced competitive world, things become even more difficult with a ‘bad boss’. (Source: Getty Images) While it is difficult to maintain a work-life balance in this fast paced competitive world, things become even more difficult with a ‘bad boss’. (Source: Getty Images)

While it is often emphasised that there should be a healthy balance between professional and personal life, many employees struggle to maintain that balance owing to demands of the job. Dwelling on the same, a short Twitter thread by Sukhada, who claims to be a digital consultant, has gone viral on social media. “I absolutely despise how Indian companies and founders, with no concept of life-work balance, shame employees for taking leaves and having a life outside work,” she tweeted.

She further elaborated how Indian bosses have the tendency to disturb the employees even during leaves and vacations, without respecting their space and time. “Calls on weekends, guilting a person during and post leave, infinite power games. Shameful.”

She also tweeted about the many ‘workaholic’ bosses who expect an employee to be exactly like them. “And of course, there are jerks who proudly claim that when they got married, they were at work THE VERY NEXT DAY. The day we stop having founders and bosses like this, we can perhaps *start* to talk about mental health at workplaces.”

Many people related with the post and even shared some of their ‘bad bosses’ experience. Here are some of the reactions:

I felt like I was back in a school atmosphere in my first job. Project heads the teachers and we the students. Also you either join in the company retreat or come to a empty office to feed biometrics 9 to 5. Also the brown-nosing🤦 — sakkir (@_whosane_) August 26, 2018

This is not just start-ups either. Established cos do the same – of course no one explicitly says ‘come on weekends’ but when the employees who take 1000 breaks & stay late to show off gets a promotion over those who work efficiently & leave on time, the msg is crystal clear. Sad — Maya Mahadevan (@mayamahadevan) August 26, 2018

I’ve had to report into extremely sadistic people. So this post is very triggering for me — Protima Rodrigues (@PEyogagirl) August 26, 2018

I guess 90% of professionals face this issue. When we work for them & sacrifice our woffs at times then it’s OK with them. Few days of leave as if we asked for share in their shitty property. — NI3 (@NI3INDIAN) August 26, 2018

The post received over one thousand retweets and two thousand likes at the time of writing.

