‘Work culture is better, less corruption’: Why many Indians abroad hesitate to return home; viral X post sparks debate

Every year, thousands of Indians choose to move overseas in search of better education, higher salaries, and an improved quality of life. Nations like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia continue to attract students and professionals hoping to build stable careers. In the middle of this ongoing migration trend, a post on X has triggered an online conversation about why many Indians who settle abroad often hesitate to return home, even after accumulating significant savings

The post was shared by X user Swapnil Kommawar, who recounted a candid discussion with a friend living in Canada. According to Kommawar, his friend pointed out that even people who manage to save as much as Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore abroad are not always eager to move back to India.

“A few days back I was talking to my friend who stays in Canada. He told me something very honestly. Even after saving 5–6 crore, many people don’t feel like coming back to India,” Kommawar wrote in his post.

He emphasised that the hesitation does not necessarily stem from resentment toward India. Instead, his friend suggested that everyday life in many foreign countries tends to feel more structured and manageable. “Not because they hate India. But because life there is… easier,” the post read.

Kommawar further explained that factors like workplace culture and institutional systems often shape how people view life abroad. Summarising his friend’s observations, he wrote, “Work culture is better. Rules are clear. Overtime is paid. Less corruption.”

The conversation also touched on the everyday pressures many people experience in India. According to Kommawar, his friend mentioned that issues such as pollution, heavy traffic and the constant rush of daily life can slowly drain a person’s energy. “Here, even small things drain energy – pollution, traffic, daily stress,” he wrote.

Beyond financial security, other aspects of life often influence long-term decisions. “Peace of mind, dignity at work, and system support matter a lot,” the post noted.

Despite these practical considerations, Kommawar said his friend still feels a deep emotional connection to his homeland. “He still loves India emotionally. But practically, life abroad feels more stable,” he wrote, adding that people tend to weigh their priorities differently.

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting many users to share their own perspectives and experiences.

One user wrote, “Very true. Every task in India is draining. I age faster in India. Not joking. Guess what. The problem is not the government. It is the embedded attitude and culture in every Indian. Every one is to lazy to do the right thing and not take short cuts. The whole system is like a rusted old car.”

Another person highlighted differences in workplace culture, commenting, “Most important thing is work culture. I am working for a German project. My senior manager in Germany takes 2-3 weeks vacation every three months whereas in my Indian senior manager works even when he takes leave.”

A third user added, “The love for the country is emotional, but the systems, work culture, and everyday ease of life are areas where we still have a long way to go…. Hopefully things will improve.”

Meanwhile, another commenter took a more balanced view, writing, “I can buy this thought. A lot of people living abroad helped India tremendously by sending money and moving investment and business to India. Everybody has a role and not everything is black and white. It is maturity to accept differences in positions.”