Woodpeckers store over 300 kg of acorns inside house walls, see the pictures here

Nick Castro, who works in a pest control company, had the most interesting encounter of his 20-year career when he found over 300 kg of acorns stored inside the walls of a home.

Last month, Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control, got a call seeking help with maggots and mealworms that were emerging from a California home. Castro had assumed that the parasites were infiltrating because of a dead animal that must have been stuck in some crevice of the house. He thought the operation would be easy: remove the dead animal and then fix the place where it will be found.

The next day Castro arrived at the house and cut a 4 by 4-inch hole at the site of smell using a drywall knife. However, instead of finding a dead animal, Castro was met with overflowing acorns that were scored inside a wall cavity by woodpeckers.

Initially, Castro estimated that there would be just a handful of acorns but soon discovered that the nut collection amounted to over 700 pound (approximately 317 kilogram).

Talking about this bizarre discovery with the Washington Post, Castro said, “I was just kind of shocked and just wondering when it was going to end. We really expected maybe a couple of handfuls of it, at most, but nothing like that.”

Castro hypothesised that the woodpeckers must have stored the acorns into the chimney stack and eventually many of these acorns fell inside the wall cavity and kept accumulating over years.

The acorn woodpeckers, found in California, are known for obsessively collecting acorns (oak tree fruit). They work in groups and use the same storing place for years.