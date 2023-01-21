Women’s troupe in Nepal dances to ‘London Thumakda’, takes internet by storm

The peppy Bollywood number ‘London Thumakda’ from the movie Queen has the unique power to tempt one to break into dance. Transcending boundaries and language barriers, the song has now made a group of young women from Nepal groove enthusiastically to its beats. The group’s dance video has taken the internet by storm and internet users cannot stop gushing over it.

The clip shared on the Instagram handle The Wings Official shows women clad in loose-fitted pants, sweatshirts and a pair of sneakers slaying the song’s hook step. They groove energetically to the addictive hit, not missing a beat.

The Instagram bio of The Wings says they are from Kathmandu in Nepal. Since being shared six days ago, the clip has amassed a whopping 9.6 million views.

Netizens were thrilled by their performance and appreciation poured in the comments section. A user said, “So refreshing! Can’t stop watching.” Another wrote, “If you want to go viral then use Indian songs.” A third user chimed in, “immaculate vibe.” The group has done several K-pop dance covers and has also performed at KPOP World Festival Nepal 2022.

The catchy number from the 2014 movie was sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and shows the character Rani – played by Kangana Ranaut – amid preparations ahead of her wedding. The song, with its dhol beats and quirky lyrics, has enthralled many over the years.