Watch: Women’s lacrosse team pushes bus stuck in mud

In a stunning display of teamwork, a women’s lacrosse team from Elon University in North Carolina, US, pushed its college bus to the road after it got stuck in the mud.

The team was in Fairfax, Virginia, for a match against George Mason University on February 22 when it found that tyres of the bus had skidded past the concrete road and got stuck in the mud. When the bus could not move, the girls came together and pushed the vehicle back on to the road, and a shovel-like device was used to make sure that one of the tyres found a ramp to move upwards.

The successful teamwork was first posted on TikTok by the team’s assistant coach Taylor Caskey. She captioned the TikTok clip as “Never underestimate the power of lacrosse girls who are hungry”.

This video soon began circulating across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Popular Instagram account NowThis (@nowthisnews) shared this video on Tuesday and wrote, “’Move that bus!’ The Elon Women’s Lacrosse team’s bus got stuck in the mud while they were traveling to a game in Virginia. But the women worked together to free it and ultimately won the game 💪 #elon #lacrosse #sports #womeninsports #collegeathletes”.

This video gathered thousands of likes within hours. An Instagram user commented, “When we are stronger when we work together, pushing a car or helping each other succeed!!! 💪🏼 ”. Another user wrote, “Team work is always a key”.