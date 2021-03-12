scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Nepali women race with husbands on their backs to send out message on gender equality

The event, organised by the local authority to mark International Women’s Day, was held on the grounds of a local school in Devghat Village on March 8.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 4:32:03 pm
Women race carrying husbands on their back, Nepal, women piggybacking husbands, woman-run with husbands on back, woman carrying men viral video, woman race carrying men, international women’s day race Nepal, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.According to news agency ANI, the 100-meter marathon had 16 couples participating from various age groups and locality.

A group of women in Nepal showed their husbands that they can not only share their burden but also shoulder them!

In a unique attempt to raise awareness on gender equality, these Nepalese women participated in a race, carrying their husbands on their backs. A video of the event has now gone viral.

The event, organised by the local authority to mark International Women’s Day, was held on the grounds of a local school in Devghat Village on March 8.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to news agency ANI, the 100-meter marathon had 16 couples participating across age groups and localities.

Watch the video here:

As per the news agency, the participating couples handed certificates to each other at the end of the race.

“Through this event, we want to send out a message that women also are capable and are no way less than men when it comes to strength and psychological well-being,” Durga Bahadur Thapa, chief of the village council which organised the event, told ANI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement