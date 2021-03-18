scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
‘Rip misogyny’: Women flood Twitter with pics of them in ripped jeans after Uttarakhand CM’s remark

As a video of remarks went viral, hundreds of women posted photos online of them wearing ripped jeans.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 12:11:31 pm
ripped jeans, Tirath Singh Rawat, uttarakhand cm ripped jeans remark, ripped jeans twitter, Tirath Singh Rawat ripped jeans protest, viral news, indian expressMostly without mentioning the chief minister, women have started to post photos of themselves wearing ripped jeans in response to the remark.

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat drew flak online after he said women in ripped jeans set a ‘bad example’.  As a video of remarks went viral, hundreds of women posted photos online of them wearing ripped jeans.

The CM made the controversial remark while addressing a child substance abuse workshop in the state. Tirath Singh described in detail the attire of a woman who sat next to him in a flight. The woman, he said, identified herself as a NGO worker and was travelling with her kids. He said: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?”

Terming ripped jeans as “kainchi wala sanskar” (scissor culture), Rawat claimed it is being taught that one will not be called rich without ripped jeans and bare knees.

Later on, #RippedJeansTwitter started to trend online and images flooded the micro-blogging site. While some tagged the CM in their posts, most criticised him indirectly saying, “clothes don’t define character” and “no one should be judged on their attires”.

