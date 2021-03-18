‘Rip misogyny’: Women flood Twitter with pics of them in ripped jeans after Uttarakhand CM’s remark

Mostly without mentioning the chief minister, women have started to post photos of themselves wearing ripped jeans in response to the remark.

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat drew flak online after he said women in ripped jeans set a ‘bad example’. As a video of remarks went viral, hundreds of women posted photos online of them wearing ripped jeans.

The CM made the controversial remark while addressing a child substance abuse workshop in the state. Tirath Singh described in detail the attire of a woman who sat next to him in a flight. The woman, he said, identified herself as a NGO worker and was travelling with her kids. He said: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?”

Terming ripped jeans as “kainchi wala sanskar” (scissor culture), Rawat claimed it is being taught that one will not be called rich without ripped jeans and bare knees.

Later on, #RippedJeansTwitter started to trend online and images flooded the micro-blogging site. While some tagged the CM in their posts, most criticised him indirectly saying, “clothes don’t define character” and “no one should be judged on their attires”.

Ripped jeans anyday better than ripped brains! #RippedJeansTwitter 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ibB6X4baGh — Bhumika Chheda (@IamBhumikaC) March 17, 2021

#RippedJeansTwitter

Heya!! What do you think a message I am giving to society?

Lemme tell you:

Mind your own business!🤷 pic.twitter.com/pWmbWFN7pQ — Greeshma Shukla🏹🚜 (@GreeshmaShukla) March 17, 2021

#RippedJeansTwitter

Also red hair…

Surely Not setting a good example for the society @TIRATHSRAWAT pic.twitter.com/o7jSvMTkPw — निगमनरेशर्मा (@nigamsharma9227) March 17, 2021

It’s the eyes of a beholder not the woman or neither the ripped jeans responsible for destruction ! #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/EeEvY6kCLA — SIMA (@seemaadhikari) March 17, 2021

Saheb🙏.. it’s just a piece of clothing not a message board… 🙏#RippedJeansTwitter P.S – my ripped jeans … not sending any message 😎 pic.twitter.com/ObDjZ9WRL8 — Jyoti thakur (@Iamjyotithakur) March 17, 2021