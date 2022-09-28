‘Fun has no limits’: Women perform Garba inside Mumbai local train amid Navaratri fervour

As the Navratri fervour grips India, people have been vigorously celebrating and enjoying their unison. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm in different parts of the country. A video showing a group of women performing an impromptu Garba inside a Mumbai local train has surfaced online and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

The clip, shared by Twitter page Mumbai Railway Users, shows the group of women dancing and clapping inside the local train. They are heard singing while performing the Garba free-spiritedly.

Watch the video here:

"#Garba #Navrathri MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT," read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 1.75 lakh views on Twitter. The Garba performance in Mumbai local train delighted many users. However, some users came forth saying it is a nuisance for others.

A user commented, “Moments like these make the ride all more magical.” Another user wrote, “Hope you guys someday realise that this is a nuisance!”

Yesterday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of a large number of youngsters performing Garba in Marine Drive. The festive vigour struck a chord among netizens raking up delightful comments from many users including actor Raveena Tandon.

During Navratri, people offer prayers to Goddess Durga and many observe fast. Spanning over nine nights and ten days, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This year, the festival commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dussehra.