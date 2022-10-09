Watch: This video of saree-clad women playing kabaddi will make your day

Despite the progress made by Indian women in sports, it is still rare to see ordinary womenfolk publicly indulging in sporting activities in our country. On Friday, Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service officer, shared a video that subverted this norm.

In the video from Chhattisgarh, one can see two teams of women, clad in sarees, playing kabaddi as a crowd cheers them on.

It appears that the competition was organised during a public event. The clip has garnered over three lakh views and over 12,500 likes already. It is unclear where exactly the video was filmed or when.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Multitasking, both palu and kabaddi management at the same time in one breath. Loved it”. Another person wrote, “The best thing on internet today. I m still smiling. Such a lovely thing to see”.

Earlier in February, a similar video from Rome that showed a group of nuns playing football had gone viral. The 14-second clip of the wholesome game gathered more than 2 million views. And speaking of women in sports, Andrea Garcia Lopez, a 71-year-old woman from Mexico, recently made waves on the internet with her amazing skills in basketball.