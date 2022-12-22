Woman’s request for removing man who photobombed her turns into hilarious meme fest

People often turn to social media if they need help or assistance regarding anything. There is also this trend of people asking netizens to edit their photos if someone is photobombing them. A woman had a similar request on Twitter when she managed to get her candid picture clicked at a Subway restaurant. However, netizens responded to her request in a hilarious way and showed their creativity by turning the photo into memes.

The woman, named Harshita, is seen giggling while having a sandwich at a Subway restaurant. There is no one else in the restaurant except a man wearing a helmet who is seen in the background standing close to the billing counter.

“Can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub???” she tweeted on December 20. The tweet has received more than 4,900 likes and prompted netizens to edit the photo in a hilarious way.

can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/KGJ6EsxNAg — Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) December 20, 2022

From PM Narendra Modi and Manoj Bajpayee to Dora The Explorer, netizens bombarded the comments with funny edits.

Kya aapko ab wo banda dikh raha hai? pic.twitter.com/RpQtuK7LZK — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) December 20, 2022

Kal raat ye log Subway khaa rahe the? Enaanu padhai chhudwaao te food blogger banwao pic.twitter.com/5hnD8vdc74 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 20, 2022

Mujhe photo se hatana is not funny!!! pic.twitter.com/tCBXK6f7J3 — Robin (@Bisleri_maymer) December 20, 2022

“The level of creativity in this comment section demn,” commented a Twitter user.

There was one user who actually fulfilled the task of removing the person from the background without adding anyone else.