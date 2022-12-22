scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Woman’s request for removing man who photobombed her turns into hilarious meme fest

From PM Narendra Modi and actor Manoj Bajpayee to Dora The Explorer, netizens edited the pic by adding their own funny memes.

Woman’s request for removing man who photobombed her turns into hilarious meme fest, Subway, Harshita, photobomb, Twitter, memes, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe woman, named Harshita, is seen giggling while having a sandwich at a Subway restaurant.

People often turn to social media if they need help or assistance regarding anything. There is also this trend of people asking netizens to edit their photos if someone is photobombing them. A woman had a similar request on Twitter when she managed to get her candid picture clicked at a Subway restaurant. However, netizens responded to her request in a hilarious way and showed their creativity by turning the photo into memes.

The woman, named Harshita, is seen giggling while having a sandwich at a Subway restaurant. There is no one else in the restaurant except a man wearing a helmet who is seen in the background standing close to the billing counter.

Also Read |‘Photobombed in space’: French astronaut tweets selfie from spacewalk

“Can someone pls remove that guy in the background and let me enjoy my sub???” she tweeted on December 20. The tweet has received more than 4,900 likes and prompted netizens to edit the photo in a hilarious way.

From PM Narendra Modi and Manoj Bajpayee to Dora The Explorer, netizens bombarded the comments with funny edits.

“The level of creativity in this comment section demn,” commented a Twitter user.
There was one user who actually fulfilled the task of removing the person from the background without adding anyone else.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:24:57 pm
Next Story

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks public cooperation if state govt imposes curbs to stop Covid-19 spread

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close