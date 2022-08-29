Woman’s reaction when a snake climbs on top of her is leaving netizens impressed. Watch

Spotting a snake randomly on the ground is enough to send shivers down the spine of many. However, a woman has left netizens shocked as she was seen nonchalantly lying after a snake climbed on her in a video. The reptile moved away after a while according to Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda’s tweet.

In the video shared by Nanda, the woman is seen lying on a cot with the large snake on top of her. The snake remains there with its hood up while the woman is heard crying and a calf keeps watching.

Nanda posed a question before netizens as he shared the video. “When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without causing any harm…(As received from a colleague),” read his tweet.

Watch the video here:

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/N9OHY3AFqA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2022

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 30,000 views on Twitter. Some users said the video was from Karnataka’s Afzalpur panchayat and some others said she was chanting mantras. A user commented, “Exactly the same what she is doing praying to mallaih, nagaraj swamy.” Another user wrote, “I have heard such incidents from my grandmother. When houses had thatched roofs, firewood stores in corner snakes including Cobras moved around & left the place unharmed if not confronted or scared. They normally come looking for rats or frogs if in open.” A third user wrote, “Best reaction wud be ‘Not to react at all’.”

