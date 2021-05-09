scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

Woman’s jewellery ‘jugaad’ over her face mask has netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some are evidently impressed with the woman, others were amused by the "desi jugaad".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2021 11:23:58 am
woman wears jewelry over mask viral picture, woman wedding jugaad viral picture, woman wedding, woman wedding make up, wedding jewelry, covid, covid 19, trending, indian express, indian express news"#JewelleryJugaad level Super Ultra Pro Max," tweeted Kabra while sharing the viral picture.

Marriage celebrations amid a raging pandemic stick out like a sore thumb. Should guests be invited? Should people travel for the wedding? Can’t the couple wait for another few months?

They attract all kinds of uncomfortable questions given the precarious healthcare situation in the country. Perhaps nothing captures the predicament more than this viral image of a woman wearing her jewellery over her face mask. In a picture tweeted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the unknown woman was seen wearing her nose ornament pinned to her facemask.

“#JewelleryJugaad level Super Ultra Pro Max,” tweeted Kabra while sharing the picture.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some are evidently impressed with the woman, others were amused by the “desi jugaad”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x