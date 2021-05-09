Woman’s jewellery ‘jugaad’ over her face mask has netizens impressed

Marriage celebrations amid a raging pandemic stick out like a sore thumb. Should guests be invited? Should people travel for the wedding? Can’t the couple wait for another few months?

They attract all kinds of uncomfortable questions given the precarious healthcare situation in the country. Perhaps nothing captures the predicament more than this viral image of a woman wearing her jewellery over her face mask. In a picture tweeted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the unknown woman was seen wearing her nose ornament pinned to her facemask.

“#JewelleryJugaad level Super Ultra Pro Max,” tweeted Kabra while sharing the picture.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some are evidently impressed with the woman, others were amused by the “desi jugaad”.

Jaan jaaye par jewellery na jaaye… — Vinay Pratap (@VinayPratap_007) May 7, 2021

OMG! 😜😂 heights of display.

There should be a jugaad for lipstick too😁 — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) May 8, 2021

Great!

Srinagar aur suraksha dono hi 👌 — Ganesh Pandey (@GaneshPandey001) May 7, 2021

Wo stree hi kuch be kar sakti hai — Yadav Raj An (@YadavRa70148767) May 7, 2021

Jugad bharat ka janmsiddh adhikar hai, — ༒अंजू यदुवंशी༒ ࿇Anju࿇ انجو 👑 (@anjuydv) May 7, 2021

Inke liye koi word nahi hai Ye mahan hai 🙏 — Ankit (@imoriginalankit) May 7, 2021