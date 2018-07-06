‘To continue my education, I had to find a solution’: This woman’s resolve to get a degree is inspirational

Due to the financial condition of her family, her father asked her to get a job during her college years. (Source: Humans of Bombay) Due to the financial condition of her family, her father asked her to get a job during her college years. (Source: Humans of Bombay)

In life, failures come easy, and success is hard won. However, the drive to work hard makes even the impossible possible. Such is the story of a young woman who did not let her family’s financial difficulties deter her path to receiving a degree. In a recent post shared by Humans of Bombay, a woman shared the story of the hardships she faced while growing up. Due to the financial condition of her family, her father asked her to get a job in her college years.

Not wanting to give up her education, she started taking part in every competition that offered prize money to make her contribution. Determined to help more, she took up part-time jobs but ended up being rejected one after the other. On getting a job in a brand factory, she left no stone unturned to make sure that her work and education life was balanced. “My days were sometimes 15 hours, but I had so much fire in me that I could have worked all 24!

“While I was still in college, my family was going through financial difficulties. My father suggested that I get a job — girls from my background often give up their education to start working, but one thing I was sure of was that I would get a degree, come what may.

I began to participate in any competition that offered prize money — from dance to theatre, I did it all. Then I began to apply for part-time jobs — I faced countless rejections because I hadn’t even graduated yet. But I couldn’t give up — if I had to continue my education, I needed to find a solution.

Finally, I got an interview with Brand Factory. I gave myself a pep talk in the mirror before leaving and just poured my heart out to the employer. I promised her that while I would continue studying, I would give my 100% at work — she immediately agreed! Then began my routine — work shifts, college, homework, helping out at home and then work again — my days were sometimes 15 hours, but I had so much fire in me that I could have worked all 24!

My parents were worried about my health…they told me to give up college and just focus on work because I was doing so well. But I made them understand — all the women in my family gave up studying to work at some point, but where did that lead them? They took up odd jobs, got married and started families…but a woman doesn’t have to choose — she could do both and I was determined to prove that.

The day I had my HR degree in my hand, I felt like I had finally broken the cycle — I was a graduate and got promoted to assistant HR manager! When I went home and gave my degree to my father, I’ll never forget what he said to me – ‘People always pray for a son, but today you’ve shown that a daughter can quietly answer all your prayers.’”

