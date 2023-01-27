‘Be safe from children’: Woman’s ‘chocolate hairstyle’ doesn’t go down well with netizens

It is the season of weddings and people who are set to tie the knot want to stand out with their attire or hairstyle on their big day. A video going viral online shows one such experiment as a woman added chocolates and toffees in her hairstyle and it isn’t going down well with netizens.

A makeup artist posted the clip of the woman whose hair has been done by adding chocolates and toffees. Well, it may sound bizarre but that is what the page _chitras_makeup_artist_28 has managed to do. Calling it a “chocolate hairdo”, the woman’s hairstyle has been made by adding chocolates and toffees of various popular brands such as Kit Kat, 5 Star, Milkybar and Ferrero Rocher. Toffees of Mango Bite were also used along with her earrings to compliment her yellow attire.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 18, the clip has amassed more than 5.7 million views. However, netizens warned her to stay away from children.

“Be safe from children’s otherwise you look nice,” commented a user. “People are looking crazy because of looking different,” said another user. “We used to do such things in our childhood while playing at home, still we made flowers of leaves. But didn’t do this,” another person shared. “Guys, it’s someone’s creativity and talent so we should appreciate it not to criticize,” another person said. “Her makeup is well done, but ruined by her stupid choices,” posted yet another netizen.