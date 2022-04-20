scorecardresearch
‘Vishal, meri shaadi 26 April ko hai…’: Woman writes message for lover on a Rs 10 note, netizens do their bit

The would-be bride's desperate attempt to reach her boyfriend garnered a lot of attention online. Now, people are having a field day tagging all the Vishals on the platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 11:16:13 am
message on note, woman elopement message rs 10, woman asks lover to elope, vishal kusum shaadi note, viral news, indian expressWoman's elopement request for her lover is widely being shared online.

It is illegal to write on money bills, but that has not stopped people from penning their thoughts on notes. Recently, a woman wrote a note for her lover on a Rs 10 note, asking him to run away with her as her wedding was fixed. The image of the note is now going viral, and has sparked many jokes online.

While love marriages in India may seem quite common these days, it’s not an option everyone can choose freely. So, when a woman called Kusum found herself in a similar predicament, she sent a request to her lover, Vishal, to come to her rescue.

Also Watch |Bride slaps groom, storms off the stage

“Vishal, meri shaadi 26 APR ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jana. I ‘heart’ you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal, my marriage has been fixed for April 26. Elope with me. I love you. Your Kusum),” the message read.

A Twitter user who found the money bill, shared it online, hoping that Vishal will get the message. “Twitter show your power…26th April ke Pehle Kusum ka yeh message Vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai (Before 26th April this message of Kusum must be delivered to Vishal…Two people in love must be united),” the user wrote. “Please amplify n tag all Vishal you know..” he added.

The would-be bride’s desperate attempt to reach her boyfriend garnered a lot of attention online, with many requesting the Twitter user to reveal the man’s surname which he had censored. Now, people are having a field day tagging all the Vishals on the platform.

While some reacted with funny memes, others quipped that after lots of “bewafa” (unfaithful) message written on notes, this was at least a celebration of love.

On Valentine’s Day this year, while most were professing their love, a man’s disappointment written on a Rs 20 note went viral with the text “Rashi bewafa hai (Rashi is unfaithful)”.

