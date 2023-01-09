scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Woman works out in a gym in a saree. Video goes viral but netizens miffed

Reena Singh posted a video while working out in a gym on December 31 in a saree. The video has received more than 37 million views.

For a lot of women, wearing a saree is not an easy task and they wear it only on special occasions. However, a fitness enthusiast has proved how easily she can carry a saree and has uploaded many videos of working out in a gym while wearing one.

Reena Singh, a fitness trainer, posted a video wearing a pink saree and working out in a gym on December 31. Singh can be seen doing cardio comfortably by moving on a bench. She then does a pulldown exercise on a machine and also lifts a tyre and does squats as a part of her workout. Since being shared, the clip has received a whopping 37 million views.

 

“Very good performance superb mam,” commented a user. “Omg super woman, i want ur autograph,” said another.

Many netizens, however, were miffed at her choice of attire in a gym and said she is doing this only for going viral.

“Yahi log dusro ko bolne ka moka dete h phir.. Ki gym bhi saree pehen ke hota h.. Gym wear ki kya zarurat h (These people give others an opportunity to point out that one can also work out in a saree and doesn’t need gym attire),” read a comment. “Motivational se zada comedy reel he (It more of a comedy reel than being motivational),” said another. “Viral hone ke liye log kya kya krne lagt hain (For going viral, people are doing all kinds of things),” expressed a third.

Reena Singh has more than 1.28 lakh followers on Instagram and has posted many videos of herself donning a saree and working out.

