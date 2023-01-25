Woman who got divorced four years ago celebrates anniversary every year to mark day of ‘freedom’

India is a country where marriage is still considered to be one of the most important decisions in life and divorces are usually frowned upon. People who have gone through a divorce, especially women, have to face social stigma. A woman posted on LinkedIn about celebrating her fourth divorce anniversary and it is getting a lot of reaction from netizens.

Shasvathi Siva, from Bengaluru, shared that she got divorced four years ago and she celebrates the day every year as a day of “freedom”. She said in the last four years, she had the opportunity to do many interesting things. “Going through a divorce gave me an understanding of the depth of stigma in this country, and I took it upon myself to shatter that,” she wrote.

She has conducted over 75 support group videos, in-person sessions and is also running a Telegram support group of more than 500 participants. She became a TEDx speaker and tied up with multiple brands for collaborations and podcasts. She is also going to be an author soon as Penguin Random House India is publishing her first book titled ‘Divorce is Normal’.

“From times that seemed so bleak and uncertain, to now having a better grip on reality and understanding what drives me and what I will steer clear of. I don’t take a single moment of this freedom for granted,” she further wrote.

“Superhero. No other word to describe you,” commented a user. “More power to you, Shasvathi. You’re an incredible woman,” said another. “Proud of you,” wrote a third.