scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Woman who got divorced four years ago celebrates anniversary every year to mark day of ‘freedom’

Shasvathi Siva shared on LinkedIn that she is going to be an author soon as Penguin Random House India is publishing her first book titled ‘Divorce is Normal’.

Woman who got divorced four years ago celebrates anniversary every year to mark day of ‘freedom’Shasvathi Siva shared on LinkedIn that she is going to be an author soon as Penguin Random House India is publishing her first book.

India is a country where marriage is still considered to be one of the most important decisions in life and divorces are usually frowned upon. People who have gone through a divorce, especially women, have to face social stigma. A woman posted on LinkedIn about celebrating her fourth divorce anniversary and it is getting a lot of reaction from netizens.

Shasvathi Siva, from Bengaluru, shared that she got divorced four years ago and she celebrates the day every year as a day of “freedom”. She said in the last four years, she had the opportunity to do many interesting things. “Going through a divorce gave me an understanding of the depth of stigma in this country, and I took it upon myself to shatter that,” she wrote.

Also Read |Woman seeks divorce from husband for suffocating her with ‘extreme love’, netizens react

She has conducted over 75 support group videos, in-person sessions and is also running a Telegram support group of more than 500 participants. She became a TEDx speaker and tied up with multiple brands for collaborations and podcasts. She is also going to be an author soon as Penguin Random House India is publishing her first book titled ‘Divorce is Normal’.

“From times that seemed so bleak and uncertain, to now having a better grip on reality and understanding what drives me and what I will steer clear of. I don’t take a single moment of this freedom for granted,” she further wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

“Superhero. No other word to describe you,” commented a user. “More power to you, Shasvathi. You’re an incredible woman,” said another. “Proud of you,” wrote a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

Amid farmers’ stir, Haryana CM Khattar announces hikes in sugarcane prices

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close