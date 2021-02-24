Woman uses tissue paper to handcraft ‘gajra’ for daughter, final product shocks netizens

"Oh my, I thought they were real flowers!!" tweeted one of the many users who clearly didn't expect the hair ornament to be made out of tissue paper.

There is no end to creativity, and this latest post featuring a realistic ‘gajra’ made from tissue paper is undoubtedly proving that. The picture of the handcrafted hair ornament was shared by Twitter user @surekhapillai along with a caption that read, “My mom made this for me from tissue paper.” The photograph, which featured a close up of the ‘gajra’, looked so real that it left netizens shocked.

going to wear it with everything (lol can you see it) 😌 pic.twitter.com/CYiMcP8YTo — Surekha (@surekhapillai) February 22, 2021

In another tweet, the lady shared a video of herself while wearing the ‘gajra’ and appreciated her mother for all the effort she put in making the ‘gajra’ for her. “Just look how pretty it is 😭❤️. My mom sat patiently for hours to make it for me even with all her joint aches and pains. This strand of ‘malli’ smells lovelier than all the flowers my hair has seen,” she wrote.

(okay okay last one. just look how pretty it is 😭❤️. my mom sat patiently for hours to make it for me even with all her joint aches and pains. this strand of malli smells lovelier than all the flowers my hair has seen.) pic.twitter.com/2w9S60NnyQ — Surekha (@surekhapillai) February 22, 2021

The post is being widely shared on the microblogging website with many impressed with the finely handcrafted gajra. “Oh my, I thought they were real flowers!!” tweeted one of the many users who clearly didn’t expect the hair ornament to be made out of tissue paper.

That’s amazing,😱 If you would not have mentioned it, I would not have even realized these are not real flowers.

Your mom is an amazing artist. — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) February 24, 2021

They look so real — Sarcastic Singh (@sarcastic_singh) February 22, 2021

Is this for real?! What a talent! — Neha (@nehaptweets) February 22, 2021

She has got jaadu in her hands I guess .💚 The creativity that she made….jaise bejaan main jaan dal di 😁 pic.twitter.com/6Ju3imKYC1 — Almas | الماس (@titaniumals) February 22, 2021

What? I don’t believe it!! 🤩 — Sritika Dhar ♌ (@Sritika_) February 22, 2021

Beautiful.. looks real😍 — Riddhi Singh (@badassbrownmom) February 24, 2021

Oh my. I thought they were real flowers!! 🥰 — Soundarya (@soundarya_b) February 22, 2021

