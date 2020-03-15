Viral Video: Woman tweaks Camila Cabello’s song to spread awareness on coronavirus

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions from many including Anand Mahindra. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions from many including Anand Mahindra.

While several countries have gone on an overdrive to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, it has also prompted people to come up with quirky and innovative ways to spread awareness about the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a video of herself singing a song on “Corona”. “A lighter take on Corona 2019. There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Let’s hope to beat this spineless intruder soon. Hope the affected people recover soon,” she tweeted while sharing the video.

Tweaking the lyrics of Camila Cabello’s popular song “Havana”, the 1.25-second video features Rashmi Shaarvi explaining the novel coronavirus and the preventive measures one should take.

Watch the video here:

A lighter take on Corona2019. 🤓

There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Lets hope to beat this spineless intruder soon. Hope the affected people recover soon 🙏🏻 #corona #Prayers #rashmishaarvi pic.twitter.com/2SqzbK6fcB — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions from many, including Anand Mahindra. “There seems to be an unexpected dividend from Covid 19: Creativity is bubbling up all over and social isolation is aiding that process!” tweeted Mahindra while sharing the viral clip.

Can’t believe my eyes. Thanks a lot @anandmahindra sir. Such a sweet gesture of you to recognise the talents and pat their back with enthusiasm. Restores the faith in our hard work. Glad that I am one among them. Your tweet made my day❤️ BTW we also drive a Mahindra XUV 500🤓 https://t.co/UQAb5IfhGH — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

