Woman tries butter chicken and lamb biryani for the first time. Video irks netizens

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world and there are many videos of foreign food bloggers trying different delicacies for the first time. However, a woman’s attempt at trying Indian food for the first time didn’t go down well with netizens.

A clip of the woman, who goes on TikTok with the username @thehungryfoodie, was posted on Twitter by a user named Wahlid Mohammad. The woman tries butter chicken first and says, “It is so creamy that it feels like I am being punched in the face with flavour”. She eats it with a naan and then does a little dance as she finds it too spicy.

Then, she tastes a vegetable samosa and after having one bite, says, “Not sure what’s in the middle but it’s spicy”. Next on her list is lamb biryani and after tasting it, she says, “Very foreign taste but I love it”. She finds the lamb more tender and flavourful than beef.

What irked netizens was the fact that she tried everything cold.

Watch the video below:

she ate that shit COLD pic.twitter.com/mUHtI1E3pY — Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) January 9, 2023

Since being posted, the video has received a whopping 2.6 million views.

“Cold butter chicken at 2:30 in the morning just hits different,” commented a user. “She makes me very mad,” said another. “A crime against humanity,” wrote a third. “Some of these kids say every sentence like it’s a question,” another said. “10 for enthusiasm but where are these places where folks have zero south Asian friends,” another user posted.