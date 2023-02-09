scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Woman tries butter chicken and lamb biryani for the first time. Video irks netizens

The clip was posted on TikTok account of the woman with the username @thehungryfoodie.

Woman tries butter chicken and lamb biryani for the first timeWhat irked netizens was the fact that she tried everything cold.

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world and there are many videos of foreign food bloggers trying different delicacies for the first time. However, a woman’s attempt at trying Indian food for the first time didn’t go down well with netizens.

A clip of the woman, who goes on TikTok with the username @thehungryfoodie, was posted on Twitter by a user named Wahlid Mohammad. The woman tries butter chicken first and says, “It is so creamy that it feels like I am being punched in the face with flavour”. She eats it with a naan and then does a little dance as she finds it too spicy.

Also Read |Vietnamese food blogger tries ‘pani puri’ and his reaction is unmissable

Then, she tastes a vegetable samosa and after having one bite, says, “Not sure what’s in the middle but it’s spicy”. Next on her list is lamb biryani and after tasting it, she says, “Very foreign taste but I love it”. She finds the lamb more tender and flavourful than beef.

What irked netizens was the fact that she tried everything cold.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received a whopping 2.6 million views.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

“Cold butter chicken at 2:30 in the morning just hits different,” commented a user. “She makes me very mad,” said another. “A crime against humanity,” wrote a third. “Some of these kids say every sentence like it’s a question,” another said. “10 for enthusiasm but where are these places where folks have zero south Asian friends,” another user posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:09 IST
Next Story

Saudi Super Cup Al Nassr vs Al Wehda: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s match live?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close