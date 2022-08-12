Woman ties a rakhi on brother’s statue in Rajasthan, photo leaves netizens emotional

Updated: August 12, 2022 1:07:03 pm
Raksha Bandhan is a joyous festival celebrating the brother-sister bond, but it was a bittersweet one for a woman in Rajasthan. On social media, a photo that is sure to leave you emotional and teary-eyed has now gone viral.
It shows a woman tying a rakhi on the statue of her brother, an Armyman killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.
Ganpat Ram Kadwasra from Jodhpur’s Khudiyala village died during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on September 24, 2017. He was from the 20 Jat Regiment of the Indian Army.
In a photo posted on LinkedIn by Vedant Birla, chairman of the board at Birla Precision Technologies, Kadwasra’s sister is seen tying a rakhi on his statue.
“This is what makes India Incredible. A moment of sorrow & pride. Sorrow of losing brother & pride that he made supreme sacrifice for nation. She must be going through emotional unrest as on Raksha Bandhan, she won’t be able to tie Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Hence she ties it on his statue. Shaheed Ganpat Ram Kadwasra is from village Khudiyala, Osian, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was from Jat Regiment. He became martyr on 24.9.2017 fighting with enemies in Jammu and Kashmir,” Birla wrote in the post.
See the post below:
Since being shared Thursday, the post has received more than 5,600 likes. Netizens also posted several comments and hailed the sacrifice of the soldier.
“Highly emotional moment for a sister,” commented a LinkedIn user. “She is the Sister of a Braveheart and carried equal bravery in her love for brother. Salute. Jai Hind,” wrote another.
“Our hearty salutations to the braveheart who laid down his live to protect us & keep the Nation intact. Jai Hind! Jai Jawan!” reads another comment.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
