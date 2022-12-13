Woman throws a baby shower for her pet dog. Watch viral video

For pet parents, their dogs or cats mean the world to them. From celebrating their birthdays to taking them along on trips or even on their wedding day, people want them to be a part of everything they do in life. A video of a woman throwing a baby shower for her pet dog is winning hearts online.

Sujatha Bharathi shared a video on Instagram showcasing how she celebrated her beagle’s baby shower. She dressed up the dog by wrapping her in a shawl and decorating her neck with flowers. She even did a puja and put a tilak on the dog’s forehead.

The dog patiently sat through the rituals and it is adorable to watch. Cooking the dog’s favourite delicacies like eggs and bones, she filled up many plates and even offered food to the stray dogs in the neighbourhood.

Posted on November 20, the clip has received more than 5.1 million views.

“Sweetest thing i hv ever seen god bless you and your furbaby,” commented a user. “Proud of u every paw parents can understand this love, god bless her happy delivery to ur cutie,” said another. “You made me cry …feeding the strays was the highlight,” shared a third.

