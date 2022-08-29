scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Woman teaches her Dutch daughter-in-law how to cook South Indian dishes. Netizens love it

The video was posted by Prabhu Visha, who is a product manager at Tata Steel Nederland.

Dutch woman, cooking, Dutch daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, South Indian dishes, Netherlands, viral, trendingThe Dutch woman is learning how to cook various South Indian dishes from her Indian mother-in-law.

Videos that showcase the life of interracial couples are always fun to watch. As the couple comes from different regions with varied lifestyles and cuisines, they get a chance to learn many new things from each other’s family as well. In one such video posted on Instagram, a Dutch woman is seen learning how to cook South Indian breakfast from her Indian mother-in-law.

Prabhu Visha, who is a product manager at Tata Steel in the Netherlands according to his Instagram bio, shared the video of his mother teaching his wife how to cook various South Indian dishes. The woman is seen teaching her Dutch daughter-in-law how to cook dosa, idiyappam, poori, aapam, puttu, kulli paniyaram and rava upma. Also, they are seen seated at a dining table, relishing the meal with their hands.

Shared on August 19, the video has received a whopping 7.5 million views, making it viral. “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained,” says the caption of the video.

The video has amassed more than 2.38 lakh likes as netizens praised the dedication of the woman to
learn how to cook Indian food.

“This post just made me more hungry,” commented an Instagram user. “I was also not this perfect when my mother taught me cooking ur dutch woman is really great may that is the level of her dedication and love towards Indian food,” shared another. “Amazing! The best dishes of South Indian (and Sri Lankan) origin!” said a third.

