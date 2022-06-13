Watch: Woman sings Pasoori in kitchen, wins over scores of music lovers online

June 13, 2022 8:11:59 pm
The rage around Pasoori has not died now even months after the folk-indie banger’s release in February.
In May, an unassuming cover of Pasoori by singer Shalini Dubey went viral. Dubey, who posts covers of hit songs on her Instagram and YouTube accounts, can be seen cooking in her kitchen as she hits the perfect notes for the Punjabi hit.
The video, posted on May 16, has over the weeks gathered more than 30 lakh likes.
Appreciating her immaculate vocal skills, an Instagram user wrote, “My god that’s absolutely amazing 💯 you bless with an amazing voice 🔥 ”. Another person remarked, “After seeing this video singing shows be like : I am coming 🏃 ”.
Dubey, who has over 68,000 followers on Instagram, has participated in musical reality shows. As per her Facebook page, she was the finalist in Season 3 of Sur Sangram and was the second runner-up in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Rang Purvaiya.
Over the months, several covers of Pasoori have gone viral. On May 29, a veena player named Kushala, who goes by her Instagram handle @veenaxgaana, posted a short instrumental of the Punjabi hit on the veena. The video gathered over 5.4 lakh views.
Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was released on Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan and instantly became a hit across the subcontinent.
