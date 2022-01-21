Woman shares recipe of steamed ‘corona vada’, leaves netizens unsure

Although people have been grappling with Covid-19 for the past two years, there has been no dearth of creativity during the pandemic. Now, someone has created vadas shaped much like the novel coronavirus!

In a video, the chef begins the recipe in quite an unthreatening manner, starting to make a dough with rice flour, cumin seeds and salt, kneading it with lukewarm water. Then for the stuffing, she uses potato, along with onion, grated carrots, capsicum, curry leaves and some basic masalas.

However, soon, the creative chef takes a different route while filling the stuffing into the dough balls. The woman coats the balls with soaked rice, to make it resemble much like the crowns of the Covid-19 virus. While at first it appears quite mundane, once steamed and as the rice grains on the coating, the uncanny resemblance with the virus makes people uncomfortable.

“Corona vada! Bharat ki naari sab par bhaari!” the Twitter user identified as Mimpi wrote sharing the detailed recipe for anyone to recreate the unique virus-themed snack.

Although not everyone was thrilled by the look of the snack, they commented saying it does seem interesting and lauded her creativity.

Virus me variety dhoondh le rahe hai log😬😬 https://t.co/x045hmb0uy — 😴 (@duggu_tweets) January 20, 2022

When life gives you corona, make corona vada 😅 https://t.co/xGlcEe76or — Veera M. Rajagopal (@doctorveera) January 20, 2022

Love this. Just for the freak value I am going to make it this weekend. https://t.co/XtGiaH1dJE — Amitabh (@spinningawheel) January 20, 2022

it is very satisfying when you cut covid-19 — Nikunj Gupta (@ukinbhai) January 21, 2022

I think it would taste good. Looks weird tho. 😂 — Soumya (@triggerednari) January 20, 2022

Put red colouring and it'll turn out like rambutan — iZieGooner (@dontcomehereweh) January 20, 2022

Unsee button….

I need to unsee this 🤦‍♀️ — Chaiti 🍃🥀 🦋No DMs🙏 (@subtle_story) January 19, 2022

Ever since the start of the pandemic, people tried to deal with the gloomy times donning creative hats online, which also inspired many virus-themed food.

From West Bengal sweet shop’s Corona Misti to Vietnamese chef’s Coronaburger — there has been plenty of ways how people thought it might be a good idea to devour the virus-shaped dishes in a bid to end it.