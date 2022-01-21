scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Woman shares recipe of steamed ‘corona vada’, leaves netizens unsure

In a video going viral, a woman gave a unique twist to steamed vadas with potato fillings using rice grains to make them look like the virus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 7:03:04 pm
corona vada, corona themed food, steamed corona vada, corona virus shaped food, indian express, bizarre foodThe steamed vada with potato filling has left netizens divided online.

Although people have been grappling with Covid-19 for the past two years, there has been no dearth of creativity during the pandemic. Now, someone has created vadas shaped much like the novel coronavirus!

In a video, the chef begins the recipe in quite an unthreatening manner, starting to make a dough with rice flour, cumin seeds and salt, kneading it with lukewarm water. Then for the stuffing, she uses potato, along with onion, grated carrots, capsicum, curry leaves and some basic masalas.

However, soon, the creative chef takes a different route while filling the stuffing into the dough balls. The woman coats the balls with soaked rice, to make it resemble much like the crowns of the Covid-19 virus. While at first it appears quite mundane, once steamed and as the rice grains on the coating, the uncanny resemblance with the virus makes people uncomfortable.

Watch the video here:

“Corona vada! Bharat ki naari sab par bhaari!” the Twitter user identified as Mimpi wrote sharing the detailed recipe for anyone to recreate the unique virus-themed snack.

Although not everyone was thrilled by the look of the snack, they commented saying it does seem interesting and lauded her creativity.

Ever since the start of the pandemic, people tried to deal with the gloomy times donning creative hats online, which also inspired many virus-themed food.

From West Bengal sweet shop’s Corona Misti to Vietnamese chef’s Coronaburger — there has been plenty of ways how people thought it might be a good idea to devour the virus-shaped dishes in a bid to end it.

