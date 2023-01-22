‘This is epic’: Woman shares her late grandma’s video of paragliding when she was 80. Watch

There is no limit to trying new things in life no matter one’s age. It is commonly said that age is just a number, but this adage is proved true by some people who retain their zeal for life no matter how old they get. In a video posted on Instagram, an elderly woman in a saree is seen paragliding all by herself.

The video was shared by the woman’s granddaughter Celina Moses. She posted that she lost her grandma seven years ago and she found the video in her phone’s gallery after a long time. She said her ‘Aai’ did paragliding when she was 80.

Posted on January 12, the clip has received more than 3.5 million views.

“This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is, to watch this! She’s an inspiration and a goal to live like this!” commented a user. “We only live once, live to the fullest here is an eg, Wow so inspiring , ur grandmother,” said another. “Having Grandparents are like a blessing,” wrote a third. “Thank you for posting this video, it says a lot. Motivation, perfection, simplicity, courage, power and on and on and on,” appreciated another.