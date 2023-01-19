scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Woman shares encounter with Bengaluru airport staff who wishes everyone, netizens recount similar experience

The woman shared how a staff person at Bangalore airport wishes everyone exiting the women’s washroom "happy journey".

Woman shares encounter with Bengaluru airport staff who wishes everyone, Bangalore airport staff, Kempegowda International Airport, women's washroom, stranger, kindness, sweet, viral, trending, Twitter, Indian ExpressTwitter user Amanda shared the sweet encounter on Twitter and it is being loved by netizens.

Even small gestures of showing courtesy and kindness can make someone’s day meaningful. Sometimes an act of a stranger, no matter how small, can fill you up with gratitude. In one such wholesome exchange, a woman shared how one staff personnel at Bangalore airport wishes everyone leaving the women’s washroom a “happy journey” with a smile.

Also Read |‘Heights of negligence’: Plane takes off without taking over 50 passengers in Bengaluru

Twitter user Amanda shared the sweet encounter on Twitter and it is being loved by netizens. “In one of the women’s washrooms at the Bangalore airport, there’s this staff person who very sweetly wishes every person leaving the washroom, “Happy journey!” Always makes my journey very happy, indeed,” she wrote on January 17.

Her tweet has received more than 1,600 likes so far. The tweet even received a reply from the official Twitter handle of the Kempegowda International Airport, as the Bengaluru airport is called. “Hello @BeingAnda, we’re super delighted to know that you loved our initiative to make our passenger’s journey more memorable,” it shared.

“Came across her during a long layover and she wished me EVERY SINGLE TIME I went to the bathroom. Made an otherwise terrible day slightly bearable,” a user commented, recounting her own experience. “Also happens in the Men’s. Little saddening that most passengers don’t even acknowledge these hard working people. And just saying thank you (maybe a small tip) with eye contact is the least we can all do,” said another.

“Think I ran into her some days back. It was so late in the night and she was so cheerful,” wrote a third. “I KNOW WHO YOU’RE REFERRING TO! I specifically went back to the same washroom to make sure I could see her!!! She’s a sweetheart,” another person posted. “Oh yes! Even I was pleasantly surprised. Kind words really doesn’t cost much but can make someone’s day,” another user shared.

