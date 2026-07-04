Woman says cancer drugs costing Rs 85,000 in US sell for Rs 35 in India: ‘Being robbed’

A social media reel is drawing widespread attention after a content creator compared the cost of a life-saving blood cancer medicine in India and the United States, reigniting conversations about the stark difference in healthcare and drug pricing between the two countries.
The video was shared by content creator Liz on the Instagram account spicygori. Filmed outside a pharmacy in India, the reel focuses on the price of Revlimid, a medication used to treat blood cancer, and contrasts the cost of the branded drug sold in the US with generic alternatives available in India.
Opening the video, Liz says, “India has some of the cheapest medicine in the world.” She then reveals that her aunt, who is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, relies on Revlimid as part of her medication.
According to the European Medicines Agency, Revlimid is prescribed to treat several serious blood-related diseases, including multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and certain forms of mantle cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.
The reel is captioned, ‘Indian healthcare vs American Healthcare’, along with a clarification: “This video compares the branded Revlimid (lenalidomide), with Indian generic versions of the same medicine.”
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In the video, Liz claims that the branded version of Revlimid in the United States costs around $1,000 per pill, which is roughly Rs 85,000. She then points out that generic versions containing the same active ingredient, lenalidomide, are available in India for anywhere between Rs 35 and Rs 300 per tablet, or approximately 33 cents to 3 dollars.
She explains that while both medicines contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, the dramatic price difference comes from one being a branded drug and the other being a generic version produced in India.
Calling attention to the pricing gap, Liz says Americans are “being robbed in the US” while praising India for making healthcare and medicines far more affordable.
According to a Business Standard report, India is among the world’s leading manufacturers of generic medicines. Generic drugs contain the same active ingredient as their branded counterparts and are required to meet the same standards for strength, safety, quality, dosage and effectiveness. Because they are not sold under a brand name and do not carry the same research and marketing costs, they are typically available at significantly lower prices.
The comparison quickly went viral, prompting thousands of reactions from social media users, many of whom were stunned by the difference in pricing.
One user wrote, “Free cancer treatment is also available at government Hospital in India.”
Another commented, “So true! People love to compare, but they forget how massive India is. The system is actually pretty wonderful because it keeps things cheap and accessible for everyone. Being able to reach and treat patients right in the poorest villages without charging them a fortune is something a lot of developed countries still can’t figure out.”
A third user added, “Medicine prices are lower in India because the country is a major global hub for manufacturing pharmaceuticals.”
Disclaimer: This article covers health-related information and drug pricing for educational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any diagnoses, treatments, or changes to prescription medications.