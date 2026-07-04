Woman says cancer drugs costing Rs 85,000 in US sell for Rs 35 in India: ‘Being robbed’

She explains that while both medicines contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, the dramatic price difference comes from one being a branded drug and the other being a generic version produced in India.

A social media reel is drawing widespread attention after a content creator compared the cost of a life-saving blood cancer medicine in India and the United States, reigniting conversations about the stark difference in healthcare and drug pricing between the two countries.

The video was shared by content creator Liz on the Instagram account spicygori. Filmed outside a pharmacy in India, the reel focuses on the price of Revlimid, a medication used to treat blood cancer, and contrasts the cost of the branded drug sold in the US with generic alternatives available in India.

Opening the video, Liz says, “India has some of the cheapest medicine in the world.” She then reveals that her aunt, who is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, relies on Revlimid as part of her medication.