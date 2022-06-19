Watch: Woman saved in nick of time by RPF personnel

The prompt action by a Railway Police Force personnel (RPF) has once again saved a person’s life and this time that of an elderly woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

The rescue, which was captured on CCTV camera, shows the RPF personnel bending on a railway track and pulling the woman to the platform, just seconds before a train rushes past them.

After the woman is pulled to the platform, people rush to help the RFP personnel and the woman, who are seen lying on the ground. At the beginning of the video, the RPF personnel is seen gesturing to the women to not come forward.

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बचाई गई महिला की जान! झांसी मंडल के ललितपुर स्टेशन पर पटरी पार कर रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला को वहां तैनात रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचाया। सभी से अनुरोध है कि एक से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/HZUCEXvbjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 18, 2022

While tweeting the video from their official Twitter account, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “The woman’s life was saved by the vigilance and promptness of the RPF personnel! An elderly woman crossing the track at Lalitpur station of Jhansi division was saved by the railway security personnel posted there by playing on her life. All are requested to use Foot Over Bridge to go from one platform to another.”

The RPF official in the video has been identified as head constable Kamlesh Kumar Dubey. The netizens praised Dubey for his prompt action. Appreciating his successful rescue, a Twitter user wrote, “Salute to RPF jawan Life is priceless, a little carelessness can kill you, take care ”. Another person wrote, “Hats off to the committed security official ”.

This is not the first time that an RPF jawan has prevented an accident. In May this year, another RPF jawan saved a woman by pulling her to safety as she slipped between the platform and a moving train at the Raipur Railway station in Chhattisgarh.