Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Woman rescues jellyfish from puddle after high tide brings them on road

Jellyfish can cause stings by injecting venom when they are touched.

High tide in Washington, Washington high tides bring in jellyfish, woman rescues jellyfish with bare hands, jellyfish rescue viral videos, Bizarre weather phenomenon, indian express
The US is experiencing extreme weather this winter. After enduring snow blizzards, the state of Washington saw record high tides. As per Olympia Water Resources, the high tide in the Washington capital was recorded to be 18.4 feet as of Tuesday. This breaks the previous record of 17.9 feet, set in 1987.

The areas near the shoreline in Olympia were flooded after the high tide. Interestingly, some jellyfish were spotted in large puddles that were created after the high tide.

On Tuesday, journalist Drew Mikkelsen shared a video that showed a jellyfish in a puddle on the road. “Jellyfish on the streets of downtown Olympia this morning. #wawx,” he wrote. The video went viral with 2.7 lakh views.

Soon he shared another video as a follow-up tweet that showed a woman picking up a jellyfish with her bare hands and taking it back to the ocean.

Appreciating the woman’s gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “This woman deserves her flowers for this kind gesture. 🌹 🌺 🪷 ”.

However, some people pointed out that handling jellyfish with one’s bare hands can be dangerous as they are venomous and can cause stings. A Twitter user wrote, “That wasn’t very smart. They should’ve called the wildlife service. Touching jellyfish with your bare hands can disrupt their very survivability due to the oils that secret from our bodies. Never, ever touch a wild animal unless you are trained and authorized to do so.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:28 IST
