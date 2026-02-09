‘Will these people become cops?’: Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre

A woman television reporter was mobbed while conducting a vox-pop interview with students after the Class 12 exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) outside a centre. The incident, captured on video, has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The now-viral clip shows the reporter speaking to a student as examinees exit the centre. Soon after, a group of male students surrounds her, creating a chaotic and unsafe situation.

Several students are seen pushing and shoving the reporter, invading her personal space, and shouting at both her and the camera. Visibly distressed, she confronts one of the students who allegedly behaved inappropriately and reacts strongly.