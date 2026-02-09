‘Will these people become cops?’: Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre

In the now viral video, several students are seen pushing and shoving the reporter, invading her personal space, and shouting at both her and the camera.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 11:20 AM IST
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situationA group of male students gathers around the reporter in Bihar, triggering a chaotic situation (Image source: @gharkekalesh/X)
A woman television reporter was mobbed while conducting a vox-pop interview with students after the Class 12 exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) outside a centre. The incident, captured on video, has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The now-viral clip shows the reporter speaking to a student as examinees exit the centre. Soon after, a group of male students surrounds her, creating a chaotic and unsafe situation.

Several students are seen pushing and shoving the reporter, invading her personal space, and shouting at both her and the camera. Visibly distressed, she confronts one of the students who allegedly behaved inappropriately and reacts strongly.

As the video continues, the reporter can be heard saying, “Yeh police banege Bihar ke? (Will these people become cops?)”, while expressing concern about the safety of women journalists. She adds that reporters visit such locations to gather public reactions but are instead often forced to endure harassment and misconduct.

Watch the clip here:

The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of criticism aimed at the students involved.

“Crowds sometimes confuse momentary noise with power. Cameras arrive for reactions, but behavior in those seconds can end up defining far more than the exam ever did,” a user wrote. “Shocking behavior. Looks like they’ve never learned respect or basic manners. Such stupid behavior,” another user commented.

“Class 12th students are misbehaving everywhere right now. Molested teacher, slapped teacher and now this misbehaving with reporter,” a third user reacted.

In October last year, a senior journalist was allegedly chased by two men while returning home from work. She was travelling from Noida Sector 129 to Vasant Kunj when the men began following her on a two-wheeler.

“I left the office around 12.45 am… While I was on the (Noida-Greater Noida) expressway, I noticed two men on a bike following my car. They also tried to stop my car. At first, I ignored it because I assumed they were just having fun at my expense, but then they began blocking my car repeatedly,” she told The Indian Express.

 

