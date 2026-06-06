Woman quits IT manager job, drives auto and earns Rs 60,000 a month: ‘Choosing peace over prestige’

The woman revealed that she had spent nine years working as an IT manager before deciding to walk away from the corporate world (AI generated image)

A post shared by a startup founder about an unexpected conversation with a woman auto-rickshaw driver has struck a chord online, prompting discussions around career satisfaction, work-life balance, and mental health.

The story was shared by founder and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj, who said a routine auto ride turned into a memorable exchange. “Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations,” she wrote on Instagram.

Midhlaj recalled meeting a woman auto driver who appeared confident, cheerful, and content with her life. Curious about her experience in a profession largely dominated by men, she asked how the journey had been.