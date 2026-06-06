Woman quits IT manager job, drives auto and earns Rs 60,000 a month: ‘Choosing peace over prestige’

A post shared by a startup founder about an unexpected conversation with a woman auto-rickshaw driver has struck a chord online, prompting discussions around career satisfaction, work-life balance, and mental health.
The story was shared by founder and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj, who said a routine auto ride turned into a memorable exchange. “Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations,” she wrote on Instagram.
Midhlaj recalled meeting a woman auto driver who appeared confident, cheerful, and content with her life. Curious about her experience in a profession largely dominated by men, she asked how the journey had been.
The response surprised her.
According to Midhlaj, the woman revealed that she had spent nine years working as an IT manager before deciding to walk away from the corporate world. “She said she used to be an IT manager for 9 years. She left it all behind- the pressure, the stress, the constant tension.”
Today, she drives her own auto-rickshaw and earns nearly Rs 60,000 a month. More importantly, she told Midhlaj that she is happier than she had ever been in her previous job.
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Reflecting on the encounter, Midhlaj said it made her question society’s traditional definition of success. “It made me think- how often do we chase titles and forget to ask ourselves what actually makes us feel alive?” she wrote. “Not every success story looks the same. And sometimes, choosing peace over prestige is the bravest decision you can make.”
The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the woman’s decision to prioritise her well-being over status. “There is lot of difference in Hard money and Pressured money,” a person commented.
Another wrote, “Wow… great , I’m proud of you dear girl every job is possible for positive response moment.” A third user said, “Instead of living in pressure better to leave without pressure.” Meanwhile, another commenter related to the story, writing, “Me, who is living with tension and pressure after studying MBA and wasting money.”
Disclaimer: While this narrative highlights personal choices regarding work-life balance and emotional well-being, discussions surrounding career changes and workplace stress vary for every individual. Readers navigating career transitions or professional challenges should evaluate their personal and financial circumstances carefully before making significant lifestyle changes.