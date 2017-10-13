Follow Us:
This woman QUIT her family WhatsApp group with a SAVAGE message, and inspired Twitterati

A woman decided to quit her family group due to the difference of opinion and did so in a unique way. However, after quitting, she posted the text on Twitter and got the most encouraging reactions ever.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2017 8:22:13 pm
Woman quits family group, text of woman quitting family group, woman tweets after quitting family group, Indian express, Indian express news Does she inspire you to quit your family WhatsApp group too? (Source: Namaah/Twitter)
Many of us, willingly or unwillingly, are part of a huge black hole, known as ‘Family WhatsApp group’. This group, once joined, cannot be left — unless you resort to being too rude. While, some of us tend to ignore the daily inflow of good morning texts, senseless videos and false information, a Twitter user, who goes by the name @The_HappyNoodle, decided to do something different. In a text that she later tweeted out, Namaah informed her ‘extended family group’ about her decision, explaining why it was necessary for her to take this step. She initially did apologise for not being active on the family group or for that matter on WhatsApp as a whole, but further highlighted that the content shared on the group made her feel uncomfortable and went against her views. Moreover, she also clarified that she was not trying to change anyone’s views and would respectably want to leave the group.

She later took a screenshot of the text captioning it on Twitter: In today’s personal victory, I quit my extended-family WhatsApp group. I cannot fully express the relief I feel.

Soon, the post went viral and was flooded with reactions. People, whose feelings resonated with Namaah, applauded her action and were very proud of her. Some felt encouraged by her actions and asked her if they too could use her ‘exit’ message. The post has now received over 900 retweets and 3,000 likes. Check out some of the reactions here.

Does she inspire you to quit your family group too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

IndianExpress.com has contacted Namaah and is awaiting her response.

