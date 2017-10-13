This woman QUIT her family WhatsApp group with a SAVAGE message, and inspired Twitterati

Does she inspire you to quit your family WhatsApp group too? (Source: Namaah/Twitter) Does she inspire you to quit your family WhatsApp group too? (Source: Namaah/Twitter)

Many of us, willingly or unwillingly, are part of a huge black hole, known as ‘Family WhatsApp group’. This group, once joined, cannot be left — unless you resort to being too rude. While, some of us tend to ignore the daily inflow of good morning texts, senseless videos and false information, a Twitter user, who goes by the name @The_HappyNoodle, decided to do something different. In a text that she later tweeted out, Namaah informed her ‘extended family group’ about her decision, explaining why it was necessary for her to take this step. She initially did apologise for not being active on the family group or for that matter on WhatsApp as a whole, but further highlighted that the content shared on the group made her feel uncomfortable and went against her views. Moreover, she also clarified that she was not trying to change anyone’s views and would respectably want to leave the group.

She later took a screenshot of the text captioning it on Twitter: In today’s personal victory, I quit my extended-family WhatsApp group. I cannot fully express the relief I feel.

In today’s personal victory, I quit my extended-family WhatsApp group. I cannot fully express the relief I feel. pic.twitter.com/E02iXtbLvh — Namaah (@The_HappyNoodle) October 11, 2017

Soon, the post went viral and was flooded with reactions. People, whose feelings resonated with Namaah, applauded her action and were very proud of her. Some felt encouraged by her actions and asked her if they too could use her ‘exit’ message. The post has now received over 900 retweets and 3,000 likes. Check out some of the reactions here.

This takes Courage. I’m proud of you. — R o g u i s h (@RoguishOfficial) October 11, 2017

Thank you for the courage.

Permission to use this as a template for my own exit (if I ever manage it?) — Aakriti Anand (@itirkaa1105) October 11, 2017

Please provide the text version of this, so that one can copy and use it appropriately. Thanks :) — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 11, 2017

Very well said. I left my school group for the same reason. My parting words were “Leaving due to disproportionate signal to noise ratio.” — Madhuri Vaidya (@madvaidya) October 11, 2017

If I write so much before I exit.. they will add me back & ask the meaning :/ — Saaj (@SaajJain) October 11, 2017

Nice!

I wanted to exit from such grps too. But I took another path. I just rebutted each insensitive post, now, none share such things. :) — Priyabrata Tripathy (@PriyabrataT) October 12, 2017

Does she inspire you to quit your family group too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

IndianExpress.com has contacted Namaah and is awaiting her response.

